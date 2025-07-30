Tinubu Appoints New Fire Service CG

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced the appointment of Deputy Comptroller General (DCG) Olumode Adeyemi as the new Comptroller-General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

The new CG, whose appointment is in a substantive capacity, takes over from Abdulganiyu Olola, who is expected to retire on August 13.

A statement signed on Wednesday by the Board’s Secretary, Maj-Gen. AM Jibril, said until his new appointment, Adeyemi was the DCG in charge of Human Resource Directorate (Service Headquarters), Abuja.

It reads in part: “This appointment follows the imminent retirement of the current Controller-General, Engr. Abdulganiyu Jaji Olola, on 13th August, 2025, upon attaining the age of sixty (60).

“DCG Olumode Samuel Adeyemi brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having transferred his service from the FCT Fire Service to the Federal Fire Service and grown to the rank of Deputy Controller-General of Fire in the Human Resource Directorate of the Service Headquarters.

“In the course of his career, the Officer has attended and passed all mandatory In-Service trainings, command course as well as other courses within and outside the country.

“He has served in various capacities and is equally a member/fellow of the following professional associations including Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria, Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria and Chartered Institute of Treasury Management of Nigeria.

“The Board extends its appreciation to the retiring Controller-General, Engr. Abdulganiyu Jaji Olola for his remarkable contributions to the development of the Federal Fire Service while also acknowledging his dedication and commitment to the service, and the numerous initiatives he spearheaded during his period of service.”