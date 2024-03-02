Tinubu Appoints New Executive Directors For TCN

President Bola Tinubu has appointed four Executive Directors for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) for a renewable term of four years.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to the statement, the President appointed Engineer Oluwagbenga E.A. Ajiboye as the new Executive Director of Transmission Service Provider; Engineer Nafisatu Asabe Ali as the new Executive Director of Independent System Operations; Ochije Ogini Chukwuka as the Executive Director of Finance and Accounts and Abiodun Foluso Afolabi as the new Executive Director, Human Resources and Corporate Services.