Tinubu Appoints Ndidi Acting Controller-General For NCoS

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Nwakuche Ndidi as the Acting Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Board, Ja’afaru Ahmed made this disclosure in a press statement issued on Friday evening in Abuja.

According to the statement, Ndidi’s appointment will officially begin on December 15, 2024, saying his appointment comes after the conclusion of the term of the current Comptroller General, Haliru Nababa.

The statement reads: “The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has graciously approved the appointment of Nwakuche Sylvester Ndidi as Acting Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service following the expiration of the tenure of Haliru Nababa. His appointment takes effect from December 15, 2024.

“Nwakuche, born on November 26, 1966, hails from Oguta in Imo State. Until his appointment, he was the Deputy Controller-General in charge of the Training and Staff Development Directorate.

He is a fellow of the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies and holds the national honour of Member of the Federal Republic.

“The President further enjoined him to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new capacity.”

