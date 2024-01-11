Tinubu Appoints NAHCOM’s Board, Mgt. Team

President Bola Tinubu has approved the ap- pointment of a new board and management team for the National Hajj Commission (NAHCOM), pending confirmation by the Senate. According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President, in his resolve to ensure hitch-free and seamless 2024 Hajj operations, appointed the following persons to the Board of NAHCOM: Jalal Arabi — Chairman (In Of- fice);

Aliu Abdulrazaq — Commissioner, Policy, Personnel, & Finance; Prince Anofi Elegushi Commissioner, Operations and Professor Abubakar Yagawal — Commissioner, Planning & Research.

Those appointed as zonal representatives were Dr. Muhammad Umaru Ndagi — North Central; Abba Jato Kala — North East; Sheikh Muhammad Bin Othman — North West; Tajudeen Oladejo Abefe — South West; Aishat Obi Ahmed — South East; Zainab Musa — South South; Professor Musa Inuwa Fodio — Jama’atul Nasril Islam and Professor Adedimizi Mahfouz Ade- bola — Supreme Council on Islamic Affairs.

“The President man- dates the appointees to dedicate themselves to the task of ensuring that operations of the National Hajj Commission are more efficient, transparent, and responsive to the needs of Nigerians,” Ngelale stated.