Tinubu Appoints Mobereola New Nimasa DG

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr Dayo Mobereola as the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for a renewable term of four years. The appointment follows the exit of Mr Bashir Jamoh, whose tenure recently expired.

Mobereola holds a Ph.D, and an M.Sc in Transport Economics from the University of Wales, United Kingdom. He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Transport, England, and a fellow of the same institute in Nigeria.

He was the Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) from 2003 to 2015 and was also the Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos State from 2015 to 2016. In the private sector, he was Deputy Managing Director and Project Development Director at AFM Consulting Plc, London. He was also Senior Economist at British Petroleum Shipping Ltd., London.