New Telegraph

July 31, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 31, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Tinubu Appoints Majekodunmi…

Tinubu Appoints Majekodunmi As New NCCC Director-General

Nigeria Becoming Global Powerhouse In Agriculture- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mrs. Omotenioye Majekodunmi as the new Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC).

She succeeds Dr. Nkiruka Madueke, the pioneer head of the Council, who was appointed by the President in June 2024.

Majekodunmi, a seasoned environmental lawyer and climate finance expert, brings over 17 years of experience working with both national and international institutions on renewable energy, carbon markets, and climate governance. Prior to her new role, she served as the NCCC’s Financial Adviser, contributing significantly to the development of Nigeria’s climate policies and global engagements.

The President thanked the outgoing Director-General for her dedication and for laying a strong foundation for the Council’s continued progress.

Majekodunmi’s appointment, according to the Presidency, underscores the administration’s commitment to addressing climate change not just as an environmental imperative but as a pathway to sustainable economic growth, national security, and inclusive development.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

MTN Nigeria Hosts Inaugural Customer Engagement Day
Read Next

Lagos Assembly Mourns Ex-Lawmaker Victor Akande