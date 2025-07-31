Tinubu Appoints Majekodunmi As New NCCC Director-General

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mrs. Omotenioye Majekodunmi as the new Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC).

She succeeds Dr. Nkiruka Madueke, the pioneer head of the Council, who was appointed by the President in June 2024.

Majekodunmi, a seasoned environmental lawyer and climate finance expert, brings over 17 years of experience working with both national and international institutions on renewable energy, carbon markets, and climate governance. Prior to her new role, she served as the NCCC’s Financial Adviser, contributing significantly to the development of Nigeria’s climate policies and global engagements.

The President thanked the outgoing Director-General for her dedication and for laying a strong foundation for the Council’s continued progress.

Majekodunmi’s appointment, according to the Presidency, underscores the administration’s commitment to addressing climate change not just as an environmental imperative but as a pathway to sustainable economic growth, national security, and inclusive development.