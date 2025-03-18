New Telegraph

March 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tinubu Appoints Kukah…

Tinubu Appoints Kukah Pro-Chancellor Of Kachia Varsity

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Bishop Matthew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna State.

Additionally, the President appointed principal officers for the university, including Prof. Qurix Williams Barnabas as Vice Chancellor, Sanusi Gambo Adamu as Registrar, Ibrahim Dalhat as bursar, and Prof. Daniel Abubakar as university Librarian.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President also approved the appointment of Mr Thomas Etuh, representing the North Central, Chief Fabian Nwaora (South East), Prof Femi Taiwo (South West) and Zarah Bukar (North East). as members of the university’s Governing Council

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Graft: Akume Distances Self From Aide Facing EFCC’s Probe
Read Next

Bamidele: Beneficiaries Of Subsidies Ganged Up Against Tinubu’s Govt
Share
Copy Link
×