Tinubu Appoints Kemi As Comptroller-General Of NIS

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of DCG, Kemi Nanna Nandap to serve as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), effective from March 1, 2024.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday, saying DCG Nandap takes over from Mrs Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, whose term in office expires on February 29, 2024.
Prior to she was appointment as Comptroller-General, Nandap was the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of the Migration Directorate of the Service.
“The President anticipates that the new Comptroller-General will deepen the ongoing reforms in the service.
“And create a robust mechanism for efficient and dedicated service delivery to Nigerians, as well as strengthen the nation’s security through proactive and effective border security and migration management,” he added.