Tinubu Appoints Kazeem As FRSC Deputy Corps Marshal S/West Zone

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday approved the appointment of Bisi Kazeem as the Deputy Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) of the South West zone.

Prior to his new appointment, Bisi Kazeem was the Assistant Corps Marshal of the FRSC.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume who announced the promotion in a statement made available to newsmen said Kazeem, is designated to represent the southwestern geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

This information was disclosed in a statement released by Charles Edem, the Corps Commander and Deputy Corps Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Deputy Corps Marshal, Kazeem, currently overseeing the Corps Public Education Office, is an experienced road safety administrator with a history of serving in various positions of authority and participating in numerous training programs both domestically and internationally.

He has a Master of Science in Transport Studies, from the Department of Geography and Regional Planning, Ogun State University (1996) and; a Master of Arts in Peace and Security Studies, from the University of Ilorin (2015).

He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management Chartered (2022), a fellow of the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (2022), an International Association of Chiefs of Police affiliate in the United States (2019), and an associate member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (2018).

Regarding the appointment, the Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, expressed his satisfaction with the high level of transparency and fairness that characterized the entire process.

He encouraged the newly appointed officer to demonstrate increased dedication and recommitment to realizing the Corps’ corporate mission, which is the elimination of road traffic accidents and the establishment of a safer motoring atmosphere in the country.

He emphasized that the action is part of the Commission’s initiative to acknowledge excellence, diligence, and hard work, aligning with the administrative philosophy of the current leadership of the Corps.

He charged him to put in his best in the course of duty as the new rank calls for more focus, more dedication, commitment and passion.

On his part, Senator George Akume, who approved the appointment on behalf of the Federal Government, asked the appointed officer for warm regards and assurances.