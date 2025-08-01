Tinubu Appoints Katia Chair Of Bayero Varsity Governing Council

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Air Vice Marshal Saddiq Ismaila Kaita (Rtd.) as the new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Bayero University, Kano State.

Kaita replaces Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, who also serves as the Federal Housing Authority’s (FHA) chairman.

The President made the change to enable Dr. Gawuna to concentrate on his position at the FHA.

Before retiring from the Nigerian Air Force, AVM Kaita was Director of Strategy at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) and Chief of Defence Transformation and Innovation.

He is known for his contributions to training and standardisation within the Air Force.