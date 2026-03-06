Tinubu Appoints Jimoh Ibrahim As Nigeria’s Permanent Representative To UN

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appointed Senator Jimoh Ibrahim as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Senator Ibrahim, a doctoral graduate of the University of Cambridge, obtained his Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a Master of Science from the University of Oxford.

He was born in Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, in 1967. Until his appointment, Ibrahim was the Chairman of the Nigerian Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Relations.

He was elected to the Nigerian Senate in 2023, representing Ondo South Senatorial District.

While in the Senate, Dr Ibrahim was appointed as Interim President of the United Nations Inter-Parliamentary in Geneva in 2023.

He served as Nigeria’s Representative in ECOWAS and also as an Executive Member of the Pan-African Parliament.

At the Nigerian Senate, Dr Ibrahim served in the Senate Committees on Appropriations, Finance, Gas, Education, NDDC, Capital Market, Diaspora and NGOs, Trade and Investment, Housing, and Niger Delta.

Among the bills initiated and sponsored by Senator Ibrahim are the Bill on Bitumen, Federal Medical Centre Igbotako, Insurance (Amendment) Act, and Nigeria Data Bank.

They were all passed by the Nigerian Senate.

Dr Ibrahim also popularly adopted motions passed on the floor of the Senate, including the extension of Federal Government road construction from Ore to Igbokoda, the National Security Summit, among others.

The President of the United Nations Inter-Parliamentary Union has extended a congratulatory message to the Nigerian Senate and its President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on the appointment of Ibrahim as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

In the message, he described Dr Ibrahim’s appointment as a boost to Africa’s voice.

Ibrahim is a 1990 Law graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria.