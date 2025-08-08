Tinubu Appoints Ize-Iyamu, Chief Medical Director Of UBTH

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Professor Idia Nibukun Ize-Iyamu as the new Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

New Telegraph reports that Prof Ize-Iyamu will take over from Professor Darlington Obaseki, whose tenure will end on August 18, 2025.

A distinguished academic, clinician, and administrator, she will bring her over 27 years of uninterrupted service at UBTH to bear in her new role.

Prof Ize-Iyamu joined the hospital in 1997 as a Junior Registrar, and has steadily advanced through the ranks, becoming an Honorary Consultant in 2005. For more than eleven years, she served as Head of Department.

Her appointment by President Tinubu is widely viewed as a strategic move to propel UBTH into a new era of transformation, with expectations high for her to lead reforms that centre on patient-focused care, technological advancement, and institutional excellence.

Beyond her administrative acumen, Professor Ize-Iyamu is also a celebrated educator and mentor. She has played a pivotal role in the training and development of numerous doctors, many of whom now serve as consultants or practice in prestigious medical institutions.

She is currently serving as Dean of the School of Dentistry at the University of Benin. Her scholarly contributions include more than 55 publications in respected local and international journals.