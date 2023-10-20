New Telegraph

October 20, 2023
Tinubu Appoints Issa-Onilu NOA Boss, Names DGs for NBC, ARCON

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight new Chief Executive Officers for parastatals and agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President retained the services of the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos.

Those appointed were: Lanre Issa-Onilu as DG/CEO National Orientation Agency (NOA); Dr. Mohammed Bu- lama, DG/CEO Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN); Charles Euru, DG/ CEO, National.

Broadcasting Corporation (NBC); Jibrin Baba Ndace, DG/CEO, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Lekan Fadolapo, DG/CEO, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Ali M. Ali, DG/CEO of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and Dili Ezughah, Nigerian Press Council (NPC).

“The President tasked the newly entrusted leadership in these important sub-sectors to innovate and create new opportunities for Nigerians to leverage upon through the effective reform of these key institutions of government which function to unify our people, reshape mind-sets, and showcase this great nation to the rest of the world.

“By these directives of the President, the above listed appointments take immediate effect,” Ngelale concluded.

