February 19, 2025
Tinubu Appoints Ismaila Head Of NCAT

Tinubu Signs Bill Establishing Ogoni Varsity

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr Danjuma Adamu Ismaila as Rector and Chief Executive of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.

President Tinubu made this known on Wednesday in a press release issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga on Wednesday.

Ismaila, an expert in air transportation management, transport economic policy, and aviation security, graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, with a degree in Physics in 1989.

He also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Transportation and has attended many courses, workshops, and seminars on civil aviation management and transportation.

He is a member of the Royal Aeronautical Society, the UK, and the Air Transport Research Society, among others.

Before the appointment, Dr Ismaila was a lecturer at the Federal University of Transportation, Daura.

