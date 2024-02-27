Tinubu Appoints Ibrahim Gaga As NEXIM Boss

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as the Executive Director, Corporate Services, at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM).
President Tinubu made this known in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Monday in Abuja.
Prior to his appointment, Gaga, a lawyer, had over 25 years of experience in the banking sector as well as in legal services.
He graduated from Bayero University, Kano, with an LLB in Law and a BL from the prestigious Nigerian Law School. He later obtained a Master of Law degree from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos in 2002 and a postgraduate Diploma in Management from the National Open University.
Gaga has worked in several institutions including Liberty Bank Plc, Pacific Bank Limited, MBC International Bank Limited, First Bank of Nigeria Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, and ASO Savings & Loans Plc with expertise in litigation, recovery, security documentation, risk administration and company secretarial practice.