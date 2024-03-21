Tinubu Appoints Holloway DG Of Nat’l Commission For Museums

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Olugbile Holloway as the Director-General (DG) of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the terse statement, Holloway is the Managing Director of Evoke Communications Limited, a creative brand/consultancy agency.

“He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and International Relations and a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

“The President expects that the new Director-General will bring life into this important agency and ensure the preservation, promotion, and development of Nigeria’s diverse tangible and intangible cultural heritage,” he said.