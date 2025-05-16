Tinubu Appoints Holloway As Chairman Of Theatre Partners 

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Disun Holloway as Chairman of Theatre Partners, the body responsible for overseeing the operations and revitalisation of the iconic National Theatre in Lagos, recently renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts.

Mr. Holloway, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism and Intergovernmental Affairs, brings decades of experience in cultural leadership, governance, and the creative economy.

Renowned as a passionate advocate for the arts, he has consistently championed initiatives that link cultural preservation with economic development.

His appointment comes at a transformative moment for the National Theatre, which has undergone a major renovation into a world-class cultural facility.

The project, led by the Bankers’ Committee under the supervision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), represents a N68 billion investment aimed at restoring the iconic venue and unlocking its potential.

Although initially projected to last nine months, the renovation extended to six years due to an underestimation of the project’s scope and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now fully refurbished, the National Theatre stands ready to serve as a premier destination for performing arts, cultural exchange, and creative enterprise.

As Chairman of Theatre Partners, Mr. Holloway is expected to drive the sustainable management of the theatre, collaborating with government agencies, the private sector, and creative industry stakeholders to realise its full potential as a hub of artistic innovation and economic growth.

The appointment signals a renewed national commitment to Nigeria’s cultural renaissance and the power of the creative sector to foster inclusive development.

