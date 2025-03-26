New Telegraph

Tinubu Appoints Governing Councils For Varsities

President Bola Tinubu yesterday appointed Binta Garba as the new Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences Iyin Ekiti’s Pro-Chancellor and Governing Council Chairman.

Garba represented Adamawa North Senatorial District in the Senate from 2015 to 2019 and served in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2011.

Other members of the council are Joseph Sanya, Efe Emmanuel, Joyce Ogunyemi and Dahiru Ruma. The school’s principal officers are James Aribisala (Vice-Chancellor), Oluwole Dada (Registrar), Adeniyi Ajayi (Bursar), and Isaac Busayo (Librarian). Tinubu saluted Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele for his role in the establishing the new university.

He also appointed Muhammed Audu as the pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing board of the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo, Benue State.

