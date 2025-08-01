New Telegraph

August 1, 2025
August 1, 2025
Tinubu Appoints Governing Council, Principal Officers For Environment, Tech Varsity In Ogoniland

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the ProChancellor, governing council members, and principal officers of the Federal University of Environment and Technology, Koroma/ Saakpenwa, Ogoni in Rivers State.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Prof. Don Mon Baridam, from the South-South, is the proChancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, while Prof. Chinedu Mmom, also from the South-South, will serve as the vice-Chancellor.

Baridam is a professor of Management with a specialisation in Organisational Behaviour. He previously taught at the University of Port Harcourt in Rivers State.

Mmom is a professor in the Department of Geography and Environmental Management at the University of Port Harcourt. He was also a former commissioner for education in Rivers State.

