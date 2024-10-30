Tinubu Appoints Gen. Oluyede As Acting COAS

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Major General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede as the acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

New Telegraph reports that Oluyede is stepping in for Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, who is temporarily indisposed.

The appointment was confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga on Wednesday.

READ ALSO:

Major General Oluyede, a distinguished officer with extensive experience, previously served as the 56th Commander of the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps in Jaji, Kaduna.

A member of the Nigerian Army’s 39th Regular Course, Oluyede has contributed to multiple key military operations, including ECOMOG in Liberia and Operation HADIN KAI in the Northeast.

His career is decorated with honors such as the Grand Service Star and the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Award.

Share

Please follow and like us: