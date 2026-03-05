Tinubu Appoints Four New Permanent Secretaries

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of four new Permanent Secretaries to fill existing vacancies in the Federal Civil Service.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are: Warrens Bekearedebo Augusta (Bayelsa State), Jones-Nebo Nkiruka Bella (Enugu State), Aminu Sani Yargaya (Kano State), and Shoretire Ayinda Kamil (Ogun State).

The appointments followed a rigorous and transparent selection process, in line with the administration’s commitment to meritocracy and excellence in the Civil Service.

The new Permanent Secretaries bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their roles, which will further strengthen the delivery of public services and support the government’s development agenda.

While congratulating the appointees, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, commended the President for his unwavering commitment to entrenching transparency, meritocracy, and professionalism in the Civil Service.

She emphasized that these appointments reflect the administration’s dedication to fostering a competent and results-oriented public service that meets the needs of Nigerians.