Tinubu Appoints Five New Perm. Secs To Strengthen Service Delivery

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of five (5) new Permanent Secretaries to fill existing vacancies in the Federal Civil Service.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are: Ibrahim Abdulkarim Ozi, Federal Capital Territory, Ezemama John Chidiebere, Imo State, Garba Abdul Sule Usman, North Central Geo-Political Zone, Mohammed Musa Ishiyaku, North East Geo-Political Zone and Ukaire Binyerem Chigbowu, South East Geo-Political Zone

The appointments followed a rigorous and transparent selection process in line with the Administration’s commitment to meritocracy and excellence in the Civil Service.

The new Permanent Secretaries bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their roles, which would further strengthen the delivery of Public Services and support the government’s development agenda, Director of Information and Public Relations, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Mrs Eno Olotu said in a statement.

While congratulating the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, commended the President for his unwavering commitment to entrenching the principles of transparency, meritocracy, and professionalism in the Civil Service.

She emphasised that these appointments reflected the administration’s dedication to fostering a competent and results-oriented Public Service that meets the needs of Nigerians.