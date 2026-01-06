Tinubu Appoints First Female Director-General Of Nigerian Law School

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote as the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School.

The appointment, which takes effect from January 10, 2026, is for a four-year term. Odusote, who is currently the Deputy Director-General and Head of the Lagos Campus, becomes the first woman to head the Nigerian Law School since its establishment in 1962.

She will succeed Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma, whose tenure expires on January 9, 2026, after eight years in office.

Dr. Odusote, 54, obtained her LL.B degree from Obafemi Awolowo University and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1988.

She also earned an LL.M in Company and Commercial Law from the same institution, and later obtained a PhD in Law from the University of Surrey, United Kingdom, with research interests in public law and the administration of justice.

She joined the Nigerian Law School in 2001 as a lecturer and has since served in several key positions, including Head of the Academic Department, Director of Academics, and Head of Campus. She was also a visiting scholar at Nottingham Trent University, United Kingdom.

Dr. Odusote has published extensively in reputable local and international law journals and has presented papers at numerous legal education conferences. She has also served on committees of the Council of Legal Education and the Nigerian Bar Association.

As Director-General, she will oversee the institution’s academic leadership, administrative management and strategic direction across all campuses, and serve as the principal liaison between the Law School, the Council of Legal Education, the Body of Benchers and the Nigerian Bar Association.