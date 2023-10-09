Tinubu Appoints Fela Durotoye, Others As Presidential Aides

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Fela Durotoye and four others as members of the presidential advisory team.

Durotoye is appointed as Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Values & Social Justice.

This was contained in a press release issued by the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Others appointed members of the presidential advisory team include: Mr Fredrick Nwabufo (Senior Special Assistant to the President — Public Engagement); Mrs. Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe (Senior Special Assistant to the President — Strategic Communications); Mr. Aliyu Audu (Special Assistant to the President — Public Affairs); and Mr. Francis Adah Abah (Personal Assistant to the President — Special Duties).