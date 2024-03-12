Tinubu Appoints FCT Civil Service Chairman, Commissioners, Perm Secs, Others

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Chairman and Commissioners of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Civil Service Commission.

This came four months after the President granted approval for the creation of the FCT Civil Service Commission.

New Telegraph gathered that the appointments mark the commencement of the long-awaited Commission as the President also approved the appointment of heads for some critical agencies of the FCTA.

Those appointed to the FCT Civil Service Commission include Engr. Emeka Ezeh – Chairman, Hon. Ahmed Mohammed – North West, Chief Anthony Okeah – South-South, Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim – North East, Miskoom Alexander Naantuam – North Central, Hon. Jide Jimoh – South West, Barrister Martin Azubike – South East.

Abdulkadir Zulkarfi was appointed the Coordinator, of the Satellite Town Development Department, Chief Felix Obuah Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, while Oladiran Olufemi Akindele emerged as the Coordinator, of the Abuja Infrastructure Investment Council (AIIC).

Also, Atang Udo Samuel was appointed to fill in the vacancy for the newly created office of the Head of Service for FCT.

Moreso, Permanent Secretaries were also appointed in the FCT Civil Service.

The new Permanent Secretaries include Dr Adam Babagana North East, Wanki Adamu Ibrahim – North East, Asmau Mukhtar – North West, Dogo Aliyu Wadata Bodinga – North West, Olusa Olusegun – South West, Adetoyi Rabiu Kolawole – South West, Grace Adayilo – North Central, Olubunmi Olowookere – North Central, Ibe Prospect Chukwuemeka – South East, Okonkwo Florence Nonubari – South-South.

According to a statement from the office of the FCT Minister, signed by his Director Press, Anthony Ogunleye, the appointments take immediate effect but will be sworn in on Monday 18th March 2024.