Tinubu Appoints FCT Civil Service Chairman, Commissioners, Perm Secs, Others

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the chairman and commissioners of the FCT Civil Service Commission. This came four months after the President granted approval for the creation of the FCT Civil Service Commission. New Telegraph learnt that the appointments mark the commencement of the long awaited Commission.

Those appointed into the FCT Civil Service Commission include, Engr. Emeka Ezeh – Chairman, Hon. Ahmed Mohammed – North West, Chief Anthony Okeah – South-South, Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim – North East, Miskoom Alexander Naantuam – North Central, Hon. Jide Jimoh – South West, and Barrister Martin Azubike – South East. The President also approved the appointment of heads for some critical agencies of the FCTA.

Abdulkadir Zulkarfi was appointed the Coordinator, Satellite Town Development Department, Chief Felix Obuah Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, while Oladiran Olufemi Akindele emerged Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Council (AIIC). Also, Atang Udo Samuel was appointed to fill in the vacancy for the newly created office of the Head of Service for FCT. More so, Permanent Secretaries were also appointed in the FCT Civil Service.

The new Permanent Secretaries include: Dr Adam Babagana North East, Wanki Adamu Ibrahim – North East, Asmau Mukhtar – North West, Dogo Aliyu Wadata Bodinga – North West, Olusa Olusegun – South West, Adetoyi Rabiu Kolawole – South West, Grace Adayilo – North Central, Olubunmi Olowookere – North Central, Ibe Prospect Chukwuemeka – South East, Okonkwo Florence Nonubari – South South. According to a statement from the office of FCT Minister, signed by his Director Press, Anthony Ogunleye, the appointments take immediate effect, but will be sworn in on Monday, March 18.