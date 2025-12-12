Tinubu Appoints Ex-Osun Commissioner As Coordinator Of RHAs

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Osun State, Mr Sunday Akere, as the state Coordinator of Renewed Hope Ambassadors.

Akere, who served as the Special Adviser to the former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, is among the appointees representing the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the Renewed Hope Ambassadors initiative for the 2027 re-election campaign.

The inauguration of the ambassadors was performed in Abuja by Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma, who was appointed National Coordinator of Renewed Hope Ambassadors by President Tinubu.

Addressing journalists in Osogbo on Friday, Akere expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the appointment, describing it as a call to mobilise support for the President in Osun and South West.

According to Akere, President Tinubu deserves widespread backing due to his track record in office, particularly his efforts to develop the country and the South West through initiatives such as the South West Development Commission (SWDC), which aims to drive economic and social development in the region.

He said, “The President is a bold leader who ensures fairness, equity, and transparency in governance. Many federal roads in the South West that were previously dilapidated or abandoned are now being rehabilitated or reconstructed.

“He is a visionary leader who makes decisions for the long-term benefit of the country and its citizens. Such a leader deserves our collective support to achieve his laudable programmes.”

He commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for his appointment as National Coordinator, describing him as a visionary and hardworking leader who has inspired transformative developments in Imo State.

He also applauded the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, for his visionary leadership both in the Ministry and in piloting the affairs of the APC in Osun State, saying his developmental effort would ensure Tinubu’s re-election in the state and South West.

“I am delighted to work under Governor Uzodimma. His dedication and leadership will guide us in ensuring the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Akere added.

Gov. Uzodimma had charged the ambassadors to return to their states and begin immediate mobilisation for the President’s 2027 re-election campaign, emphasising that their work starts without delay.