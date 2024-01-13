Tinubu Appoints Directors, Governing Council For Gas Infrastructure Fund

President Bola Tinubu on Friday appointed a Governing Council of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund to be domiciled in the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement titled ‘President Tinubu appoints executive director and governing council of midstream and downstream gas infrastructure fund.’

According to him, they include the Governing Council Chairman who is the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr Heineken Lokpobiri; Executive Director, Mr. Oluwole Adama; Governing Council Secretary, Mr. Joseph Tolorunshe; NMDPRA Chief Executive, Farouk Ahmed.

He added that the council consists of a representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Ngelale, said the President mandated the appointees to “discharge their duties by upholding the highest standards of transparency, discipline, and patriotism in line with his administration’s drive to enhance the role of the gas sector in achieving robust and inclusive economic growth for Nigeria.”