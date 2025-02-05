Tinubu Appoints Chioma Awuzie Substantive Rector, Fed Poly, Oko

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr Chioma Irene Awuzie as the substantive Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State.

Dr Awuzie’s appointment, which takes effect immediately for a five-year term, follows the recommendation of the Polytechnic’s Governing Council, chaired by Sen. Dr. Barnabas Gemade, after a transparent and competitive selection process where she emerged as the leading candidate.

Prior to her appointment, Awuzie, who holds a Doctorate Degree in Physical and Materials Chemistry, was a distinguished Chief Lecturer in the Department of Science Laboratory Technology (Chemistry Option) and also the Director in charge of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Projects in the Polytechnic.

Under her stewardship, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, witnessed unprecedented advancements in infrastructure and institutional transformation.

Her leadership facilitated monumental developments across the Polytechnic’s campuses in Oko, Atani and Ufuma, creating vibrant environments for academic excellence and innovation.

Dr. Awuzie is a globally recognized scholar with an extensive portfolio of research and publications. Her Fellowships with the Chemical Society of Nigeria, the Institute of Chartered Chemists of Nigeria, and the Institute of Corporate Administration underline her expertise in science and sustainability.

As part of an expert team organized by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), she notably played a pivotal role in drafting the Renewable Energy Technology curriculum for Nigerian Polytechnics, currently in use.

Dr Awuzie has held several leadership positions, including Head of the Department of Renewable Energy Research and Development, Director of Petroleum, Coal, and Renewable Energy Research Unit and Director of International Higher Education Academic Organizations. She also previously served as Coordinator, Technical, Vocational Education, and Training (TVET)

Her training in Management at the Higher Education Institute in Galilee International Management Institute (GIMI) Israel, has also positioned her well for the onerous task ahead.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Dr. Awuzie’s humanitarian spirit shines through the Dr. Chioma Awuzie Foundation, which focuses on empowering the youth, women and underserved communities through education, skills training, and economic empowerment initiatives.

Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie’s appointment marks the beginning of a transformative era for Federal Polytechnic, Oko. Her visionary leadership, academic excellence and ethical governance, promise to position the Polytechnic as a model of innovation and distinction in Nigeria’s educational sector.

