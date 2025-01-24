Tinubu Appoints Board Chairpersons, CEOs For 42 Federal Organisations

Share

In a strategic move to achieved his Renewed Hope economic drive, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday approved the appointment of Board Chairpersons for 42 Federal organisations and a Secretary to the Civil Defence, Immigration, and Prisons Services Board.

The President also named a new Managing Director for the Nigerian Railway Corporation and a Director-General for the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI).

These appointments, which take immediate effect, are part of efforts to strengthen leadership across key Federal institutions.

In his directive to the newly appointed chairpersons, President Tinubu emphasized that their roles are non-executive and urged them to avoid interference in the day-to-day management of the organisations.

This directive underscores the importance of maintaining professional boundaries to enhance operational efficiency and accountability.

Notable appointments include Hon. Hillard Eta as Chairperson of the National Youth Service Corps, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi for the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, and H.E. Abdullahi U. Ganduje as Chairperson of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria.

Others include Dr. Kayode Isiak Opeifa as Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation and Raji Kazeem Kolawole as Director-General of the National Board for Technology Incubation.

The appointments span various sectors, including aviation, health, technology, education, and environmental management.

Key figures like Senator Magnus Abe were appointed to chair the National Agency for Great Green Wall, while Senator Surajudeen Bashiru Ajibola will lead the National Sugar Development Council.

Additionally, Hon. Garba Datti Muhammad was named Chairperson of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency.

These appointments reflect a broad geographic representation, showcasing President Tinubu’s commitment to inclusive governance.

Each appointee is expected to bring their expertise and leadership experience to drive the growth and development of their respective organisations.

