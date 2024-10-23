Tinubu Appoints Bianca Ojukwu, Six Other As Ministers

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday announced the appointment of Bianca Ojukwu and six others as Ministers in his cabinet.
This appointment was disclosed in a statement issued by the Presidency shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by President Bola Tinubu
Bianca, widow of late Biafra warlord, Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu is among the new ministers appointed by the President.
Here are the names of the new Ministers;
Nentawe Yilwatda: Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction
Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi: Minister of Labour & Employment
Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-Ojukwu: Minister of State, Foreign Affairs
Jumoke Oduwole: Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (Trade and Investment)
Idi Mukhtar Maiha: Minister of Livestock Development
Yusuf Abdullahi Ata: Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development
Suwaiba Said Ahmad: Minister of State, Education