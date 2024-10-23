New Telegraph

Tinubu Appoints Bianca Ojukwu, Six Other As Ministers

Tinubu Appoints Bianca Ojukwu, Six Other As Ministers

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday announced the appointment of Bianca Ojukwu and six others as Ministers in his cabinet.

This appointment was disclosed in a statement issued by the Presidency shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by President Bola Tinubu

Bianca, widow of late Biafra warlord, Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu is among the new ministers appointed by the President.

Here are the names of the new Ministers;

Nentawe Yilwatda: Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction

Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi: Minister of Labour & Employment

Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-Ojukwu: Minister of State, Foreign Affairs

Jumoke Oduwole: Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (Trade and Investment)

Idi Mukhtar Maiha: Minister of Livestock Development

Yusuf Abdullahi Ata: Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development

Suwaiba Said Ahmad: Minister of State, Education

