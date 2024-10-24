Tinubu Appoints Betta Edu’s Replacement After 10 Months

Share

After over 10 months of waiting, President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday announced the replacement of the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, with Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for Plateau State during the 2023 general elections.

President Tinubu also announced the redeployment of the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, as the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

It would be recalled that in January 2024, President Tinubu suspended the former minister and ordered an investigation into the transfer of N585.2 million into the private bank account of a civil servant, the accountant in charge of grants for vulnerable Nigerians.

The President also directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation of all the ministry’s financial transactions. The investigation extended to the entire framework of Nigeria’s social investment programs.

The report of the investigation is yet to be made public.

