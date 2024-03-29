New Telegraph

March 29, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 29, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tinubu Appoints Bello…

Tinubu Appoints Bello CCB Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Abdullahi Usman Bello as the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), pending confirmation by the Senate. This was disclosed in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, yesterday.

“The President anticipates that the new Chairman, upon confirmation by the Senate, will lead the Bureau with utmost integrity toward the realisation of its mandate of maintaining high standards of public morality in the conduct of government business and ensuring that the actions and behaviour of public officers conform to the highest standards of morality and accountability,” Ngelale wrote.

Read Previous

Edo LG Poll: Tribunal Strikes Out LP Candidates’ Appeals
Read Next

Benue Apc Factional Chapter Inaugurates Parallel Exco