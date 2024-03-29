Tinubu Appoints Bello CCB Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Abdullahi Usman Bello as the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), pending confirmation by the Senate. This was disclosed in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, yesterday.

“The President anticipates that the new Chairman, upon confirmation by the Senate, will lead the Bureau with utmost integrity toward the realisation of its mandate of maintaining high standards of public morality in the conduct of government business and ensuring that the actions and behaviour of public officers conform to the highest standards of morality and accountability,” Ngelale wrote.