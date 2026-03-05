New Telegraph

March 5, 2026
Tinubu Appoints Ally, Masari Aide On Political Affairs

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Alhaji Ibrahim Kabiru Masari, a close ally, as Special Adviser on Political Affairs.

The appointment was disclosed in a statement by the President’s spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday.

Masari was first appointed in 2023 as Senior Special Assistant in the same role.

Previously, the Katsina-born politician served as the party’s Welfare Secretary during Senator Adams Oshiomhole’s tenure as party chairman.

As Special Adviser, Masari will work alongside Alhaji Yau Darazo, whom President Tinubu appointed in July 2023.

