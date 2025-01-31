Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday approved the appointment of Abba Abubakar Aliyu as the substantive Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) for an initial term of four years, effective from January 23, 2025.

Aliyu, who has been acting as REA’s Managing Director since March 2024, brings over 20 years of experience in energy, organizational development, and infrastructure across Nigeria’s public and private sectors.

Prior to his appointment, Aliyu held roles such as head of the Project Management Unit at the Nigeria Electrification Project, General Manager (Corporate Services, Projects & Research) at Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading PLC (NBET) and Deputy General Manager at NBET.

Also, he worked extensively on-grid and off-grid power solutions, water resources, and transportation sectors

President Tinubu expressed confidence that Aliyu’s leadership will drive the REA’s mission of providing reliable electricity to rural communities while advancing the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda for sustainable energy and power development in Nigeria.

