Tinubu Appoints Al-Makura As N’Central Coordinator Of Renewed Hope Initiative

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday appointed former Nasarawa State Governor, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, as the Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) for the North-Central geopolitical zone.

Other appointees include HE Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa for the South-South, HE Isa Yuguda for the North-East, HE Aminu Bello Masari for the North-West, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim for the South-East, and Oladipupo Oyinbande for the South-West.

The appointments followed an event chaired by Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, on behalf of the President in Abuja on Monday.

Confirming his appointment on his verified social media handle, Senator Al-Makura expressed gratitude for the opportunity, describing it as another chance to serve with dedication, sincerity, and purpose. He emphasized that the role represents a renewed call to contribute meaningfully to the growth and empowerment of the North-Central region.

“Yesterday, I humbly accepted my appointment as the North-Central Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative. I am deeply grateful for the trust and confidence reposed in me by the nation’s leadership and consider this another opportunity to serve our people with dedication, sincerity, and purpose,” Al-Makura stated.

Reflecting on his tenure as Governor of Nasarawa State, he said his public service has always been driven by impact rather than position. “As former Governor, I remain proud of the transformational strides we achieved, rooted in inclusiveness, infrastructural development, and commitment to the wellbeing of every citizen. Those values continue to guide me,” he added.

Al-Makura assured that he would work closely with stakeholders, communities, and partners to strengthen opportunities, deepen development, and bring renewed hope to the people of the North-Central zone.

“This new responsibility is not just an assignment; it is a renewed call to contribute meaningfully to the growth and empowerment of the North-Central region. I am inspired by the trust placed in me and remain committed to fairness, calm leadership, and service to humanity,” he concluded.