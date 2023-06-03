Tinubu Appoints Akume SGF, Gbajabiamila, CoS, Hadejia Dcos

President Bola Tinubu yesterday announced the appointment of key officers of state to work with him few days after taking oath of office with indications rife that lobbyists have besieged homes of prominent men of the president for possible appointments into various offices.

It was also a busy day for President Tinubu who also met with governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to review a list containing names of ministerial nominees that would be forwarded to the National Assembly for confirmation as minister into the Federal Executive Council.

Those appointed by President Yesterday include outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbaja- biamila as Chief of Staff to the president, a former legislator and a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, as Deputy Chief of Staff in the office of Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Also appointed is a former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume who is now the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF). Their appointments are contained in a statement issued by the Director of Information, State House, Mr. Abiodun Oladunjoye who also confirmed that the President was in a meeting with Progressives Governors Forum (PGF).

Meanwhile, lobbyists have continued to throng the homes of people who are closely connected to President Tinubu for appointments into various positions in government. Findings by Saturday Telegraph revealed that those lobbying for the various posts are mostly members of the ruling party who have been visiting homes of those considered as ‘Tinubu boys’ with a view to having them make case for them as indications have emerged that the president will roll out series of appointments into key government positions in few a days time.

“Abuja is now a busy city since the swearing in of Asiwaju on Monday. Many of our members who came for his inauguration have refused to go back home. They have stayed behind and are going from house to house looking for associates of the president who can lobby for them,” a source said.

The source, who pleaded not to be mentioned added that the lobbying has gotten so intense that many of these associates have abandoned their homes which have since become some Mecca of some sorts to visitors. “These people lobbying are very smart.

They know people who are close to the president since the time of campaign and they are now the ones being targeted by them (lobbyists). Initially, the lobbying had been subtle but many of the people being lobbied are no longer finding it funny anymore and have abandoned their residences,” the source said.

Governors on the platform of the APC met with President Tinubu on Friday to review the list of would be ministers which Saturday Telegraph had last week reported to have drawn up for presentation to the National Assembly after proclamation by the president next week.

Sources close to the meeting told one of our correspondents that “The meeting was also to further consider and ratify other appointments to be made by the president in a few days time.”