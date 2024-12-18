Tinubu Appoints Aisha Garba As New UBEC Sec

Share

President Bola Tinubu yesterday appointed Aisha Garba as the Universal Basic Education (UBEC) Executive Secretary.

According to a presidential statement, Garba is an international development specialist.

It said: “Garba, a Senior Education Specialist with the World Bank, brings more than 24 years of experience driving impactful programmes in education for human and economic development, working in Nigeria, Ghana, Somalia, Kenya, the USA, and the United Kingdom.

“With over 15 years of hands-on experience at the World Bank, Garba has consistently led end-to-end design and management of education programmes and reforms, from conceptualisation to completion and impact assessment.

“The development specialist will share her rich network with governments, development partners and communities to deliver sustainable solutions in basic education.”

Garba had previously worked on the team that met the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) targets in Nigeria and consulted for the World Bank, Department for International Development, BOND-UK, Regent Foundation, and Muslim Aid Organisation.

She is an alumna of Petra American University in Jordan, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts combined degree in English and Computer Studies in 2000. She later got a Master’s in International Development at the University of Birmingham in the UK in 2007.

The statement added: “The President expects the new Executive Secretary of UBEC to drive the renewed hope and vision of providing and supporting quality education and ensuring that Nigerian children become globally competitive.”

