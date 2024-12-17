Tinubu Appoints Aisha Garba As Executive Secretary Of UBEC

Share

In a bid to advance Nigeria’s basic education system, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Aisha Garba as the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

Garba, a Senior Education and seasoned international development specialist with the World Bank was appointed on Tuesday, December 17.

According to the statement, She will bringing over 24 years of experience, designing and managing impactful education programmes across Nigeria, Ghana, Somalia, Kenya, the USA, and the United Kingdom.

Her appointment reflects President Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring quality and globally competitive education for Nigerian children.

READ ALSO:

With over 15 years of experience at the World Bank, Garba has led transformative reforms, overseeing programmes from conceptualisation to impact assessment.

Her expertise spans working in fragile and conflict-prone environments, where she delivered sustainable solutions in basic education.

She also boasts a rich network of partnerships with governments, development agencies, and communities, making her uniquely positioned to drive UBEC’s renewed mandate.

Garba’s notable achievements include her role in meeting Nigeria’s Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) in education.

She has also consulted for global organisations such as the Department for International Development (DFID), BOND-UK, Regent Foundation, and Muslim Aid Organization, further establishing her reputation as a leader in educational development.

An alumna of Petra American University in Jordan, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Computer Studies, Garba later pursued a Master’s in International Development at the University of Birmingham, UK.

Her academic and professional journey underscores her dedication to human and economic development through education.

President Tinubu has expressed confidence in Garba’s ability to align UBEC’s goals with his administration’s vision of “Renewed Hope,” ensuring Nigerian children are equipped with the skills to thrive in a competitive global landscape.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"