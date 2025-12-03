Tinubu Appoints Adeyeye As Renewed Hope Ambassador, S’West Zone

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has inaugurated the Renewed Hope Initiative Committees across the six geopolitical zones of the country, further strengthening the administration’s nationwide mobilisation and development agenda.

The event, chaired on behalf of President Tinubu by the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, marks a renewed push to deepen grassroots engagement and consolidate public support for the government’s reform efforts.

It was revealed in a statement from the presidency on Wednesday that President Tinubu appointed Senator Dayo Adeyeye as the South-West Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative, joining a team of respected political leaders selected to coordinate activities across the zones.

The appointments include: North Central: Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, South-South: HE Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, South-West: Sen Dayo Adeyeye, North-East: HE Isah Yuguda, North-West: HE Aminu Bello Masari and South-East: Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim

“Speaking with journalists in Abuja shortly after his inauguration, Senator Adeyeye expressed deep appreciation to President Tinubu for the confidence reposed in him and reaffirmed his total commitment to advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda across the South-West.

“He pledged his commitment and preparedness to work assiduously with the National Coordinator of the Renewed Hope initiative, HE. Sen. Hope Uzodimma, the Imo State Governor, is working towards the realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda for all Nigerians.

“He further urged all appointees on the current assignment to dedicate themselves to the realisation of the objectives,” the statement read.