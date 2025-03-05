Tinubu Appoints Olarinre, Muhammed New Perm Secs

Share

On Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of Adeladan Olarinre and Mukhtar Muhammed as the new Permanent Secretaries.

The Director of Information and Public Relations, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Eno Olotu, made this known in a statement released in Abuja.

According to the statement, Olarinre will represent Oyo State, while Muhammed will serve as the representative for the North-West geopolitical zone.

Olotu emphasised that the appointments followed a rigorous and transparent selection process aligned with the administration’s commitment to meritocracy, excellence, and competence in the civil service.

“The new permanent secretaries are urged to bring wealth of their experiences and expertise to their roles, which will further strengthen the delivery of public services and support the government’s development agenda,’’ she said.

