Tinubu Appoints Adeboye SSA On Grassroots Sports

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of the CEO of Smart City FC, Adeyinka Adeboye, as the new Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development.

Working in the same position during the tenure of former minister of sports, John Enoh, Adeboye promised to bring his wealth of experience to bear with his new position.

“With over three decades of experience in the sports sector, I am looking forward to bringing my wealth of experience in assisting Mr. President in achieving the renewed hope agenda for the sports sector,” he said.

“I am committed to making a positive impact and contributing to the development of sports in our country and I look forward to working closely with the chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, and the Director General, Bukola Olopade.

“Once again, I would like to use this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu for the remarkable opportunity to serve.”

