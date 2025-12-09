Tinubu Appoints Adamu Chairman Of Military Pensions Board

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Idris Adamu (Rtd) from Borno State as Chairman of the Military Pensions Board (MPB), effective 1 December 2025.

According to Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information & Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), the appointment is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to strengthen transparency, accountability, and efficiency in military pension administration.

AVM Adamu is a seasoned financial expert and senior officer of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), having served in key roles including Directing Staff at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Deputy Director of Budget at the Defence Intelligence Agency, and Principal Staff Officer, Finance, at the Air Warfare Centre. He also commanded the 081 Pay and Accounting Group and served as Director of Finance at NAF Headquarters.

He previously held the positions of Managing Director of Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL) and the NAFIL Group of Companies, and was also a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

President Tinubu charged the new Chairman to uphold integrity, demonstrate patriotism, and deploy his financial expertise to improve the welfare of military veterans.