August 11, 2025
Tinubu Appoints Abiola CLTC’s DG, Ja’oji Aide On Citizenship, Leadership

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ms. Rinsola Abiola as Director-General of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC).

Abiola, an expert in strategic communication and government relations, previously served as Senior Special Assistant to the President.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the  President also appointed Nasir Bala Aminu Ja’oji as Senior Special Assistant on Citizenship and Leadership.

Ja’oji, who had served as Special Adviser on Mobilisation to the Governor of Kano State and a member of the Governing Council of Coordinated Arewa Youth Groups, is an advocate of women and youth empowerment and development.

