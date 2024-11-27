Tinubu Appoints Abiola As SSA On Linguistics & Foreign Matters

Share

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Jami’u Abiola as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Linguistics and Foreign Matters.

This was contained in statement issued on Wednesday by Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information & Public Relations Office the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

According to the statement, the appointment takes effect from 14th of this month.

The statement added that the appointment is in line with the provisions of the Certain Political and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) Act 2008, as amended.

It noted that until the appointment, Jami’u served as the Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties in the Office of the Vice President.

President Tinubu tasked the appointee to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new assignment.

