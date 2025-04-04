Share

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Naeem Abdulsalam as the Managing Director of Ajaokuta Steel Company.

This was disclosed by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Segun Imohiosen.

The appointment, which took effect from Tuesday, April 3, 2025, was made in accordance with the provisions of the Certain Political and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) Act, 2008, as amended.

Until his appointment, Abdulsalam served as the Technical Adviser to the Minister of Steel Development, as well as Special Assistant (Academics) to the Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

Tinubu urged the new appointee to leverage his wealth of experience in the steel industry to revolutionise the company and drive significant upstream and downstream industrial and economic activities.

This, he said, would position the nation as the industrial hub of Africa, in line with the diversification goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

