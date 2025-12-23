Tinubu Appoints Abbas, Yari, Buni, Dogara To Reconcile Benue APC

President Bola Tinubu has constituted a reconciliation committee for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, appointing the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, as chairman.

Other members of the committee are the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni; former Zamfara State governor, Senator Abdulaziz Yari; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari.

The Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Prof. Jake Dan-Azumi, will serve as secretary of the committee, while the Chief of Staff to the Yobe State governor, Abdullahi Gashua, will be part of the secretariat.

The reconciliation committee is tasked with addressing and resolving the internal crisis currently affecting the APC in Benue State.

Its mandate includes identifying the root causes of factionalism and disunity within the party, engaging critical stakeholders and party organs to foster reconciliation, and proposing structural, procedural and strategic reforms aimed at achieving lasting peace and political cohesion. The committee is also expected to submit a comprehensive report with recommendations for consideration by the President.

The committee is expected to commence work immediately by consulting widely with relevant stakeholders.

This marks the second time President Tinubu has entrusted Speaker Abbas with such an assignment. About four months ago, he chaired the APC reconciliation committee for Bauchi State.

