Tinubu Appoints 8 New Perm Secs

President Bola Tinubu has appointed eight Permanent Secretaries in the federal civil service to fill existing and impending vacancies in some states and geopolitical zones.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the appointment was the second set of eight Permanent Secretaries appointed by the President, following those appointed last June from Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Jigawa, Ondo, Zamfara, South East and South-South.

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation recommended that the new Permanent Secretaries be appointed after diligent selection.

Those appointed were: Onwusoro Maduka Ihemelandu (Abia State); Ndiomu Ebiogeh Philip (Bayelsa State); Anuma Ogbonnaya Nlia (Ebonyi State) and Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam (Enugu State). Others were Kalba Danjuma Usman (Gombe State); Usman Salihu Aminu (Kebbi State); Oyekunle Patience Nwakuso (Rivers State) and Nadungu Gagare (Kaduna State).

The President urged the new Permanent Secretaries to demonstrate greater commitment, diligence, and innovation in serving the nation.

