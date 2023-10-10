Tinubu appoints 5 new presidential media aides

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of five new presidential media aides, with one of them deployed to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission.

According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, those appointed were Mr Fela Durotoye (Senior Special Assistant on National Values & Social Justice); Mr Fredrick Nwabufo (Senior Special Assistant on Public Engagement); Mrs Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe (Senior Special Assistant on Strategic Communications); Mr Aliyu Audu (Special Assistant on Public Affairs) and Mr Francis Adah Abah (Personal Assistant to the President on Special Duties).

The President deployed Mrs Nwabuwa-Akhigbe to serve as Communications Adviser to the President of the ECOWAS Commission.

“The President tasked all new appointees who are serving in the Media & Publicity Directorate to uphold the highest standards of decorum and decency in their engagements with all members of the public as they advance the President’s determined bid to renew the hope of Nigerians in a restructured economy and unified society that caters sufficiently to the needs of all, regardless of any differences,” he noted.