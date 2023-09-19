Tinubu appoints 18 aides for Shettima

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 18 Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants for the Office of his Vice, Kashim Shettima, to actualise the agenda of the government across the different sectors of the economy.

This was disclosed in a release by the Director of Information in the Office of the Vice President (OVP), Olushola Abiola, yesterday. Six of the newly-appointed aides were Special Advisers (SAs) while 12 others were Senior Special Assistants (SSAs).

The appointed SAs were Rukaiya El-Rufai, Special Adviser to the President on NEC & Climate Change; Tope Kolade Fasua, Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters; Aliyu Modibbo Umar, Special Adviser, General Duties; Hakeem Baba Ahmed, Special Adviser, Political Matters, and Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser on PEBEC & Investment, and Sadiq Wanka, Special Adviser on Power Infrastructure.

The SSAs were Usman Mohammed, SSA on Administration & Office Coordination; Kingsley Stanley Nkwocha, SSA on Media & Communications; Ishaq Ahmed Ningi, SSA on Digital Media & Emergency Management; Peju Adebajo, SSA on Investment & Privatisation; Mohammed Bulama, SSA on Political/Special Duties; Kingsley Uzoma, SSA on Agribusiness & Productivity Enhancement; Gimba Kakanda, SSA on Research & Analytics, and Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, SSA on Job Creation & MSMEs.

Others were Nasir Yammama, SSA on Innovation; Zainab Yunusa, SSA on NEC; Mariam Temitope, SSA on Regional Development Programmes, and Bashir Maidugu, Deputy State House Counsel (SSA).